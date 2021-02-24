Robert W. Baird Believes CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Won’t Stop Here

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained a Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) on February 22 and set a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $218.39, close to its 52-week high of $251.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 70.7% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, Cloudflare, and Proofpoint.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CrowdStrike Holdings with a $236.85 average price target, representing a 12.1% upside. In a report issued on February 10, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

Based on CrowdStrike Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $232 million and GAAP net loss of $24.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $125 million and had a GAAP net loss of $35.51 million.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. It provides cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. The company was founded by George P. Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch on November 7, 2011 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.