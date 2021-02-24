Robert W. Baird Believes CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Won’t Stop Here

Christine Brown- February 24, 2021, 4:39 AM EDT

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained a Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) on February 22 and set a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $218.39, close to its 52-week high of $251.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 70.7% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, Cloudflare, and Proofpoint.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CrowdStrike Holdings with a $236.85 average price target, representing a 12.1% upside. In a report issued on February 10, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on CrowdStrike Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $232 million and GAAP net loss of $24.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $125 million and had a GAAP net loss of $35.51 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. It provides cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. The company was founded by George P. Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch on November 7, 2011 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts