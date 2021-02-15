Robert W. Baird Believes Carvana Co (CVNA) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on January 6, Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Carvana Co (CVNA). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $296.05, close to its 52-week high of $304.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.0% and a 78.1% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Playtika Holding, and Paypal Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carvana Co is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $295.83, a 0.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $304.48 and a one-year low of $22.16. Currently, Carvana Co has an average volume of 1.58M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 293 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Carvana Co. is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website. The Wholesale Vehicle Sales segment comprises of the proceeds from vehicles sold to wholesalers. The Other Sales and Revenue segment composes of sales of automotive finance receivable originate and sell to third parties. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.