Robert W. Baird Believes Bank of America (BAC) Still Has Room to Grow

Robert W. Baird analyst David George maintained a Buy rating on Bank of America (BAC) on March 10 and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.94, close to its 52-week high of $39.97.

According to TipRanks.com, George is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 72.9% success rate. George covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Huntington Bancshares, and Capital One Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bank of America is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.97, a -4.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, Societe Generale also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.50 price target.

Based on Bank of America’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $20.69 billion and net profit of $5.47 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.35 billion and had a net profit of $6.99 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 130 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BAC in relation to earlier this year.

Bank of America Corp. provides banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The company was founded by Amadeo Peter Giannini in 1904 is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

