Robert W. Baird Believes Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Still Has Room to Grow

Robert W. Baird analyst Dave Rodgers maintained a Buy rating on Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) on May 4 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.25, close to its 52-week high of $14.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodgers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 70.5% success rate. Rodgers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Franklin Street Properties, and Hudson Pacific Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Armada Hoffler Properties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.50.

Based on Armada Hoffler Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $98.51 million and net profit of $4.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $81.57 million and had a net profit of $6.29 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AHH in relation to earlier this year.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services. The General Contracting & Real Estate Services segment provides various real estate services, such as general contractor services, construction management, asset management and development services to third-party property owners. The company was founded by Daniel A. Hoffler in 1979 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.