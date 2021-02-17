Robert W. Baird Believes Ansys (ANSS) Still Has Room to Grow

Ansys (ANSS) received a Buy rating and a $430.00 price target from Robert W. Baird analyst Joseph Vruwink yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $390.41, close to its 52-week high of $413.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Vruwink is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 53.4% and a 93.9% success rate. Vruwink covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cadence Design, Q2 Holdings, and Realpage.

Ansys has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $378.33.

The company has a one-year high of $413.19 and a one-year low of $200.07. Currently, Ansys has an average volume of 398.5K.

ANSYS, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification. The company was founded by John A. Swanson in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.