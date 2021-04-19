Robert W. Baird Believes Amazon (AMZN) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Amazon (AMZN), with a price target of $4000.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3423.16, close to its 52-week high of $3552.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.8% and a 76.2% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Playtika Holding, Paypal Holdings, and Corsair Gaming.

Amazon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4103.27, implying a 21.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 5, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $4000.00 price target.

Based on Amazon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $126 billion and net profit of $7.22 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $87.44 billion and had a net profit of $3.27 billion.

Amazon.com, Inc. provides online retail shopping services and also generates revenue from cloud computing services. It operates through three business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America and International segments include retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions (like Amazon Prime membership fees). AWS generates revenue from the global sales of compute, storage, database, and other service offerings. Founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994, the company is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

