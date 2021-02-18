Robert W. Baird Believes Aecom Technology (ACM) Still Has Room to Grow

Robert W. Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann reiterated a Buy rating on Aecom Technology (ACM) on February 16. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.22, close to its 52-week high of $58.82.

Wittmann has an average return of 21.2% when recommending Aecom Technology.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is ranked #640 out of 7322 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aecom Technology with a $62.67 average price target.

Based on Aecom Technology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.31 billion and net profit of $26.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.24 billion and had a net profit of $40.6 million.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Design and Consulting Services, Construction Services, Management Services, and AECOM Capital. The Design and Consulting Services segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design services to commercial and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, water, and government. The Construction Services segment includes building construction & energy, and infrastructure & industrial construction. The Management Services segment refers to the program and facilities management and maintenance, training, logistics, consulting, technical assistance, and systems integration and information technology services primarily for agencies of the U.S. government and other national governments globally. The AECOM Capital segment engages in investing in real estate, public-private partnership and infrastructure projects. The company was founded on April 6, 1990 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.