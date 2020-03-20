Robert Half (RHI) Gets a Sell Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik maintained a Sell rating on Robert Half (RHI) yesterday and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.20, close to its 52-week low of $35.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Patnaik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 63.8% success rate. Patnaik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerald Expositions Events, Laureate Education, and Factset Research.

Robert Half has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $53.75.

Based on Robert Half’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $113 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $114 million.

Robert Half International, Inc. engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services.