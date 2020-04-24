Robert Half (RHI) Gets a Hold Rating from Merrill Lynch

In a report released today, Gary Bisbee from Merrill Lynch maintained a Hold rating on Robert Half (RHI), with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Bisbee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 68.5% success rate. Bisbee covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Thomson Reuters, and Bright Horizons.

Robert Half has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $41.25, a -2.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $63.98 and a one-year low of $32.39. Currently, Robert Half has an average volume of 1.53M.

Robert Half International, Inc. engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields. The Permanent Placement Staffing segment provides full-time personnel in the accounting, finance, administrative & office and information technology fields. The Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services segment comprises business and technology risk consulting and internal audit services. The company was founded by Robert Half in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.