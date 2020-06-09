RLJ Lodging (RLJ) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Dori Kesten from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on RLJ Lodging (RLJ). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Kesten is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 55.6% success rate. Kesten covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Park Hotels & Resorts, and Diamondrock.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RLJ Lodging is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.75.

RLJ Lodging’s market cap is currently $2.47B and has a P/E ratio of 49.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.80.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RLJ in relation to earlier this year.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, with interests in hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt or Wyndham . The company was founded by Robert L. Johnson on January 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.