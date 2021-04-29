RLJ Lodging (RLJ) Gets a Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

In a report issued on April 26, Michael Bellisario from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on RLJ Lodging (RLJ), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.10, close to its 52-week high of $17.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 63.2% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Apple Hospitality REIT.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RLJ Lodging is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.57, representing a 8.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $17.51 and a one-year low of $7.22. Currently, RLJ Lodging has an average volume of 1.12M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, with interests in hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt or Wyndham . The company was founded by Robert L. Johnson on January 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.