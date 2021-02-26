RLJ Lodging (RLJ) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on RLJ Lodging (RLJ). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.13, close to its 52-week high of $16.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 67.8% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for RLJ Lodging with a $14.50 average price target.

RLJ Lodging’s market cap is currently $2.5B and has a P/E ratio of -8.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.09.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, with interests in hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt or Wyndham . The company was founded by Robert L. Johnson on January 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.