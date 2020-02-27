RLJ Lodging (RLJ) Gets a Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Hold rating on RLJ Lodging (RLJ) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.7% and a 35.7% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Hertz Global Holdings.

RLJ Lodging has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.33.

The company has a one-year high of $19.04 and a one-year low of $13.52. Currently, RLJ Lodging has an average volume of 1.38M.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, with interests in hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt or Wyndham . The company was founded by Robert L. Johnson on January 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.