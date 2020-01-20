RLI (RLI) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report issued on January 17, Randy Binner from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on RLI (RLI), with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 66.2% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Health Insurance Innovations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for RLI with a $85.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $99.93 and a one-year low of $64.53. Currently, RLI has an average volume of 288.6K.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance.