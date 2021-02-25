Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB), with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.9% and a 96.2% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

Riverview Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.50.

The company has a one-year high of $7.22 and a one-year low of $3.77. Currently, Riverview Bancorp has an average volume of 51.35K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RVSB in relation to earlier this year.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It focuses on providing service and financial products to commercial and retail customers. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.