Ritchie Bros (RBA) Gets a Hold Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Hold rating on Ritchie Bros (RBA) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -4.3% and a 35.5% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as US Auto Parts Network, Kar Auction Services, and Liquidity Services.

Ritchie Bros has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.00, a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Ritchie Bros’ market cap is currently $4.3B and has a P/E ratio of 28.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.76.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RBA in relation to earlier this year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc. is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus.