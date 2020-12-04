RioCan Real Estate Investment (RIOCF) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity

RioCan Real Estate Investment (RIOCF) received a Hold rating from Canaccord Genuity analyst Mark Rothschild today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Rothschild is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 75.0% success rate. Rothschild covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, and Artis Real Estate Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RioCan Real Estate Investment is a Hold with an average price target of $16.32, which is a 17.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$21.00 price target.

Based on RioCan Real Estate Investment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $302 million and net profit of $118 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $354 million and had a net profit of $178 million.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.