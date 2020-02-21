RioCan Real Estate Investment (RIOCF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Mark Rothschild from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on RioCan Real Estate Investment (RIOCF), with a price target of C$31.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Rothschild is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 78.0% success rate. Rothschild covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, and Brookfield Property Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for RioCan Real Estate Investment with a $21.12 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

RioCan Real Estate Investment’s market cap is currently $6.6B and has a P/E ratio of 10.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.06.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.