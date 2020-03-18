RioCan Real Estate Investment (RIOCF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After CIBC and Canaccord Genuity gave RioCan Real Estate Investment (Other OTC: RIOCF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Johann Rodrigues maintained a Buy rating on RioCan Real Estate Investment today and set a price target of C$21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.81, close to its 52-week low of $10.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodrigues is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 48.4% success rate. Rodrigues covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, and Artis Real Estate Investment.

RioCan Real Estate Investment has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.59.

Based on RioCan Real Estate Investment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $114 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $113 million.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.