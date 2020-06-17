Rio Tinto (RTNTF) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Officer of Rio Tinto (RTNTF), Arnaud Soirat, sold shares of RTNTF for $580.5K.

Following Arnaud Soirat’s last RTNTF Sell transaction on June 04, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.2%. In addition to Arnaud Soirat, one other RTNTF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $74.50 and a one-year low of $41.50. Currently, Rio Tinto has an average volume of . RTNTF’s market cap is $106 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.40.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.36, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Rio Tinto has been negative according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Rio Tinto Ltd. engages in finding, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations.The Copper and Diamonds segment produces gold, silver, molybdenum, and by-products. The Energy and Minerals segment offers uranium, borates, salt and titanium dioxide feedstock together with coal operations. The company was founded on December 17, 1959 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.