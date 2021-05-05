RingCentral (RNG) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Hold rating on RingCentral (RNG) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $296.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 67.4% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Vonage Holdings.

RingCentral has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $472.05.

The company has a one-year high of $449.00 and a one-year low of $216.10. Currently, RingCentral has an average volume of 955.5K.

Founded in 1999, California-based RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company’s products include RingCentral Professional, RingCentral Office, RingCentral Glip, and RingCentral Fax.