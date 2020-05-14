Ring Energy (REI) Receives a Hold from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp maintained a Hold rating on Ring Energy (REI) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.73, close to its 52-week low of $0.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -36.2% and a 16.3% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Sundance Energy Australia, Lonestar Resources US, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Ring Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.17.

Ring Energy’s market cap is currently $49.63M and has a P/E ratio of 1.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.11.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T. Rochford and Stanley M. McCabe on July 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.