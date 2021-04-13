Rigel (RIGL) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Rigel (RIGL), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.1% and a 61.4% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rigel is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $5.50 and a one-year low of $1.45. Currently, Rigel has an average volume of 3.79M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Its products include Tavalisse, Fostamatinib and R835. The company was founded by Donald G. Payan, James M. Gower, Thomas A. Raffin, Garry P. Nolan and Ronald B. Garren on June 14, 1996 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More on RIGL: