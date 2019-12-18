Rigel (RIGL) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Rigel (RIGL), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 38.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Rigel has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00, a 215.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on Rigel’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.49 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $23.77 million.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.