Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Ribbon Communications (RBBN) today and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.71, equals to its 52-week high of $6.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 63.0% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Limelight Networks.

Ribbon Communications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.50.

Ribbon Communications’ market cap is currently $907.3M and has a P/E ratio of -4.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.38.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RBBN in relation to earlier this year.

Ribbon Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of software solutions to telecommunications, wireless and cable service providers, and enterprises across industry verticals. Its software product lines enabling network transformation, mobile network evolution and interconnect solutions include Ribbon’s call session controllers, media gateways, signaling, policy and routing software and session border controller software products. The company was founded on May 19, 2017 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.