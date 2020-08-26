Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Stifel Nicolaus and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. gave Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Arlinda Lee maintained a Buy rating on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 45.8% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals with a $36.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.86 and a one-year low of $12.99. Currently, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 182.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. It focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity. The firm rapidly develops setmelanotide for rare genetic disorders of obesity caused by MC4 pathway deficiencies and provides advance setmelanotide for POMC deficiency obesity and LEPR deficiency obesity as first indications in upstream MC4 pathway deficiencies. The company was founded by Bart Henderson in February 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.