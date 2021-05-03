Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Joseph Stringer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.8% and a 32.6% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.67.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $1.08B and has a P/E ratio of -7.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.48.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. It focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity. The firm rapidly develops setmelanotide for rare genetic disorders of obesity caused by MC4 pathway deficiencies and provides advance setmelanotide for POMC deficiency obesity and LEPR deficiency obesity as first indications in upstream MC4 pathway deficiencies. The company was founded by Bart Henderson in February 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.