Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Gets a Buy Rating from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -11.8% and a 27.5% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Palatin Technologies.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.67, which is a 64.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Based on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $32.96 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $25.51 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RYTM in relation to earlier this year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. It focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.