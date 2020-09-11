RH (RH) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on RH (RH). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $376.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 76.7% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

RH has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $396.80, a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $380.00 price target.

RH’s market cap is currently $6.19B and has a P/E ratio of 42.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -36.28.

RH operates as a holding company which operates the business through its subsidiary Restoration Hardware, Inc. It offers furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, decor, outdoor and garden, as well as baby and child products. The company operates an integrated business with multiple channels of distribution including galleries, source books and websites. The company was founded by Stephen J. Gordon in 1980 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, CA.

