RH (RH) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel assigned a Hold rating to RH (RH) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $248.41, close to its 52-week high of $257.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 73.4% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

RH has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $196.73, which is a -22.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $220.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $257.69 and a one-year low of $73.14. Currently, RH has an average volume of 1.66M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

RH operates as a holding company which operates the business through its subsidiary Restoration Hardware, Inc. It offers furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, decor, outdoor and garden, as well as baby and child products. The company operates an integrated business with multiple channels of distribution including galleries, source books and websites. The company was founded by Stephen J. Gordon in 1980 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, CA.