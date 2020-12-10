RH (RH) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Hold rating on RH (RH) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $451.26, close to its 52-week high of $471.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 78.3% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Lovesac Company, and Lululemon Athletica.

RH has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $490.56, representing an 8.4% upside. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $458.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $471.47 and a one-year low of $73.14. Currently, RH has an average volume of 662.6K.

RH operates as a holding company which operates the business through its subsidiary Restoration Hardware, Inc. It offers furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, decor, outdoor and garden, as well as baby and child products. The company operates an integrated business with multiple channels of distribution including galleries, source books and websites. The company was founded by Stephen J. Gordon in 1980 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, CA.

