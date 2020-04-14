RH (RH) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Wells Fargo and Wedbush gave RH (NYSE: RH) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barclays. Analyst Adrienne Tennant maintained a Buy rating on RH yesterday and set a price target of $154.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $128.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 43.0% success rate. Tennant covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Burlington Stores.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for RH with a $140.00 average price target, which is a 17.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

RH’s market cap is currently $2.47B and has a P/E ratio of 13.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -12.31.

RH operates as a holding company which operates the business through its subsidiary Restoration Hardware, Inc. It offers furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, decor, outdoor and garden, as well as baby and child products. The company operates an integrated business with multiple channels of distribution including galleries, source books and websites. The company was founded by Stephen J. Gordon in 1980 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, CA.