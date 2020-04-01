RH (RH) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Seth Basham maintained a Buy rating on RH (RH) on March 27 and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $88.63, close to its 52-week low of $73.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Basham is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 43.8% success rate. Basham covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Genuine Parts Company, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RH is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $140.00, implying a 48.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

RH’s market cap is currently $1.91B and has a P/E ratio of 14.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -8.21.

RH operates as a holding company which operates the business through its subsidiary Restoration Hardware, Inc. It offers furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, decor, outdoor and garden, as well as baby and child products. The company operates an integrated business with multiple channels of distribution including galleries, source books and websites. The company was founded by Stephen J. Gordon in 1980 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, CA.