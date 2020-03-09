Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on March 6, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 65.9% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Reynolds Consumer Products has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.63.

Based on Reynolds Consumer Products’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $741 million and net profit of $83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $907 million and had a net profit of $84 million.

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc. manufactures and sells household products. It operates through the following segments: Presto Products, Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage and Hefty Tableware.

