Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Lauren Lieberman from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 49.3% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Reynolds Consumer Products is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.89, which is a 25.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Reynolds Consumer Products’ market cap is currently $5.76B and has a P/E ratio of 22.63. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.28.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc. manufactures and sells household products. It operates through the following segments: Presto Products, Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage and Hefty Tableware.

Read More on REYN: