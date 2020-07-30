Rexnord (RXN) Gets a Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Nicole Deblase from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Rexnord (RXN), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Deblase is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 60.8% success rate. Deblase covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Lennox International.

Rexnord has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.43, implying a 15.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Rexnord’s market cap is currently $3.63B and has a P/E ratio of 20.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.87.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RXN in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Patricia Whaley, the Vice Pres.-General Counsel of RXN sold 4,373 shares for a total of $142,123.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems. The Water Management segment designs, procures, manufactures and markets products for water quality, safety, flow control enhancements, and conservation. The company was founded by Christopher W. Levalley, F. W. Sivyer and W. A. Draves in 1891 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.