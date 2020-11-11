Rewalk Robotics (RWLK) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Rewalk Robotics (RWLK), with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 37.9% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

Rewalk Robotics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.50.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. Its exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs. The firm’s systems include ReWalk Rehabilitation and ReWalk Personal 6.0. The company was founded by Amit Goffer on June 20, 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.