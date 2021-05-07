Revolve Group (RVLV) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler maintained a Buy rating on Revolve Group (RVLV) yesterday and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.75, close to its 52-week high of $55.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.9% and a 72.8% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Viant Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Revolve Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.50, a -2.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

Revolve Group’s market cap is currently $3.74B and has a P/E ratio of 66.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 19.43.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RVLV in relation to earlier this year.

Revolve Group, Inc. engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millenial consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve and Forward. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. The Forward segment provides luxury products. The company was founded by Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, CA.