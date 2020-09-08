Revolve Group (RVLV) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Buy rating on Revolve Group (RVLV) on September 1. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -13.0% and a 35.4% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, Novagold Resources New, and CONSOL Coal Resources.

Revolve Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.50, representing a 16.7% upside. In a report issued on September 3, Roth Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.69 and a one-year low of $7.17. Currently, Revolve Group has an average volume of 1.34M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RVLV in relation to earlier this year.

Revolve Group, Inc. engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millenial consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve and Forward. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. The Forward segment provides luxury products. The company was founded by Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, CA.