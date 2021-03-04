Revolve Group (RVLV) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Aaron Kessler from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Revolve Group (RVLV). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 72.6% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class C.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Revolve Group with a $40.75 average price target, a -6.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Revolve Group’s market cap is currently $3.19B and has a P/E ratio of 58.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.99.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RVLV in relation to earlier this year.

Revolve Group, Inc. engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millenial consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve and Forward. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. The Forward segment provides luxury products. The company was founded by Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, CA.