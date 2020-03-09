Revolution Medicines (RVMD) Has a New Rating from Cowen & Co.

Revolution Medicines (RVMD) received a Buy rating from Cowen & Co. analyst Chris Shibutani today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Shibutani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 39.3% success rate. Shibutani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Five Prime Therapeutics, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Revolution Medicines has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

The company has a one-year high of $37.08 and a one-year low of $27.15. Currently, Revolution Medicines has an average volume of 1.02M.

Revolution Medicines, Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies. It engages in the discovery and development of cancer treatment by pioneering novel combination and monotherapy treatment regimens to maximize the depth and durability of clinical benefit and circumvent adaptive resistance mechanisms for patients which are dependent on the RAS and mTOR pathway. The company was founded by Mark A. Goldsmith, Kevan Shokat, Martin D. Burke, David L. Pompliano and Michael Fischbach in October 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.