Revlon (REV) Receives a Hold from Jefferies

In a report issued on August 4, Stephanie Wissink from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Revlon (REV), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.23, close to its 52-week low of $6.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Wissink is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 47.9% success rate. Wissink covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, National Vision Holdings, and BuildABear Workshop.

Revlon has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

Based on Revlon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $348 million and GAAP net loss of $127 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $570 million and had a GAAP net loss of $63.7 million.

Revlon, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: consumer segment, professional segment, Elizabeth Arden, and other segment. The Consumer segment is comprised of products that are manufactured, marketed and sold primarily within the mass retail channel in the U.S. and internationally, as well as certain department stores and other specialty stores outside the U.S., under brands such as Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors and Pure Ice in cosmetics; Revlon ColorSilk in women’s hair color; Revlon in beauty tools; and Mitchum in anti-perspirant deodorants. The Professional segment manufactures, markets and sells professional products primarily to hair and nail salons and distributors in the U.S. and internationally under brands such as Revlon Professional in hair color, hair care and hair treatments; CND in nail polishes and enhancements, including CND Shellac and CND Vinylux nail polishes; and American Crew in men’s grooming products. The Elizabeth Arden segment markets, distributes and sells fragrances, skin care and color cosmetics to prestige retailers, specialty stores, the mass retail channel, distributors, perfumeries, department stores, boutiques, travel retailers and other retailers in the U.S. and internationally, as well as direct sales to consumers via its Elizabeth Arden Red Door branded retail stores. The Other segment includes the operating results of the CBB business and related purchase accounting for the CBB Acquisition. The company was founded by Charles Revson, Joseph Revson and Charles Lachmanand in March 1932 and is headquartered in New York, NY.