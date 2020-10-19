Revival Gold (RVLGF) Receives a Buy from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Gabriel Gonzalez CFA maintained a Buy rating on Revival Gold (RVLGF) on October 16 and set a price target of C$1.45. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.82.

CFA has an average return of 62.6% when recommending Revival Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #2304 out of 7017 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Revival Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.06.

The company has a one-year high of $1.13 and a one-year low of $0.24. Currently, Revival Gold has an average volume of 144K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RVLGF in relation to earlier this year.

Revival Gold Inc. engage sin the the gold exploration and development business. Its projects includes Beartrack, Arnett Creek, and Diamond Mountain. The company was founded on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.