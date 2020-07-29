Revival Gold (RVLGF) Gets a Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

In a report issued on July 21, Gabriel Gonzalez CFA from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Revival Gold (RVLGF), with a price target of C$1.80. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.03, close to its 52-week high of $1.13.

CFA has an average return of 116.4% when recommending Revival Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #729 out of 6817 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Revival Gold with a $1.07 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.13 and a one-year low of $0.24. Currently, Revival Gold has an average volume of 74.37K.

Revival Gold Inc. engage sin the the gold exploration and development business. Its projects includes Beartrack, Arnett Creek, and Diamond Mountain. The company was founded on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.