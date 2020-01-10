Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

Howard Kim- January 10, 2020, 10:35 AM EDT

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 41.8% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Audentes Therapeutics, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Revance Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.29.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $20.54 and a one-year low of $9.88. Currently, Revance Therapeutics has an average volume of 558.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic, and therapeutic applications.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts