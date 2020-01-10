Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 41.8% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Audentes Therapeutics, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Revance Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.29.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $20.54 and a one-year low of $9.88. Currently, Revance Therapeutics has an average volume of 558.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic, and therapeutic applications.