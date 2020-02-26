Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Needham and William Blair gave Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RVNC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barclays. Analyst Balaji Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 56.5% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and Bausch Health Companies.

Revance Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.33, implying a 31.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Based on Revance Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $45.33 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $40.62 million.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic, and therapeutic applications.

