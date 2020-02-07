Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Gets a Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.70, close to its 52-week high of $26.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 46.5% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Revance Therapeutics with a $32.33 average price target, a 23.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.97 and a one-year low of $9.88. Currently, Revance Therapeutics has an average volume of 677.4K.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic, and therapeutic applications.

