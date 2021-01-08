Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Gets a Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 51.2% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Revance Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.25, implying a 17.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.62 and a one-year low of $11.78. Currently, Revance Therapeutics has an average volume of 537.3K.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company was founded by Jacob M. Waugh and L. Daniel Browne on August 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.