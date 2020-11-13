Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Gets a Buy Rating from William Blair

In a report issued on November 10, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics (RVNC). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 50.4% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Aclaris Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Revance Therapeutics with a $35.80 average price target, a 34.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Based on Revance Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.84 million and GAAP net loss of $81.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $46K and had a GAAP net loss of $41.41 million.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company was founded by Jacob M. Waugh and L. Daniel Browne on August 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

