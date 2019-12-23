Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) on December 20 and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 48.8% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Revance Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.29.

Based on Revance Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $41.41 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $32.83 million.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic, and therapeutic applications.

